Prison for man who police said recorded child sex assault on phone

An Adams County man who police said recorded himself sexually assaulting a child and secretly recorded underage girls in bathrooms has been sentenced to state prison.

Shawn Louis Martin, 38, of New Oxford, was sentenced Tuesday to 4½ to nine years in prison, plus 4½ years of probation, according to court records. He was given credit for the more than 13 months he spent locked up on his charges, records state.

He was ordered not to have any contact with his victims and is now a registered sex offender under Pennsylvania's Megan's Law.

Martin pleaded no contest Feb. 25 to the felonies of aggravated indecent assault and possession of child pornography, as well as to the misdemeanor of invasion of privacy, court records state.

Hanover Police said Martin secretly recorded a 13-year-old girl as she showered in the bathroom of a Hanover home in January 2019.

Phone analyzed: Police investigating that incident then searched Martin's phone, which is when they found a recording of him sexually assaulting a 12-year-old, according to court documents.

The 13-year-old told investigators she found a cellphone in a bag that had a hole cut in it, documents state. That video showed Martin placing the phone in the bathroom beforehand, police said.

In addition to the video showing Martin sexually assaulting the 12-year-old, his phone also had video of the girl using a bathroom in a home in Oxford Township, Adams County, court records state.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

