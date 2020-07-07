Police: Foursome carjacked driver in North York

Police are asking for information from the public to help solve a North York carjacking that happened early Tuesday morning.

A 27-year-old man told Northern York County Regional Police that he was speaking with a woman via Facebook Messenger and later picked her up at a home in the first block of East Fifth Avenue, police said.

She had a friend with her, but the man didn't know the real name of either woman, according to police.

At 2:26 a.m. Tuesday, after the victim drove back to the home on East Fifth Avenue to drop off the women, he was confronted by two men who stood at his driver-side door, according to police.

That's when the two women in his car started to punch and scratch him, causing him to step out of his car to get away from the assault, police said.

The two men jumped into the car and drove away, police said, adding the carjacking victim suffered minor scratches and bruising.

His black 2006 Ford Fusion was later recovered in Harrisburg by police there. At the time, there were three women inside, all of whom have been identified and released pending further investigation, according to police.

All four suspects are in their late teens or early 20s, police said.

Anyone with any information about the carjacking or anyone involved is asked to call Northern Regional Police at 717-292-3647. Tips can be made anonymously by calling the department's tip line at 717-467-TELL, or emailing tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.