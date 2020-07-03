State prison for Delta woman in fatal fentanyl OD of her neighbor

A Delta woman must serve state prison time for helping her neighbor procure the fentanyl that killed him in 2018.

Katherine Clare Miller, 33, of Main Street, pleaded guilty June 22 in York County Court to the felony of drug possession with intent to deliver and the first-degree misdemeanor of involuntary manslaughter, according to court records.

She was sentenced to two to four years in state prison and given credit for the 187 days she already spent in York County Prison on the charges, records state.

Presiding Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder also sentenced her to 669 days — or about 22 months — in prison for a probation violation on her 2017 simple assault case. That's the maximum sentence she could receive on the violation.

The case against her co-defendant, Erick Shane Mullins, 26, of Street, Maryland, remains active, according to court records.

State police said Miller and Mullins sold fentanyl to Mark Grubb Jr., 29, of Delta.

Grubb was found dead in his Main Street home about 7:30 a.m. June 21, 2018, according to police.

Mixed toxicity: An autopsy confirmed Grubb's cause of death was mixed substance toxicity; fentanyl, among other substances, was found in his body.

Miller told investigators that she coordinated with Grubb to get him heroin, but that she personally didn't give him the drugs, police said.

She said she referred Grubb to Mullins for heroin and that Grubb received $20 worth of the opioid and a syringe, according to court documents.

Mullins told police that he and Miller had gone to Baltimore the day before and gotten heroin, court documents state. Police said he admitted to selling the drugs to Grubb.

He told police that Miller came up with the price of the drugs herself, court documents state.

Grubb served in the Navy from 2005 until 2009, according to his obituary, and was passionate about music, motorcycles, cars and his family. He was a former member of the Nickel City Nomads motorcycle club.

His survivors include his wife and three children.

