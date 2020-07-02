York City man guilty in brutal assault of former girlfriend

A York City man who served county jail time for brutally attacking his former girlfriend in 2018 because she'd received a text from an old flame was back in court this week.

Juijuan Maurice Williams Sr., 36, of the 800 block of Wayne Avenue, appeared in York County Court on Wednesday, at which time he was admitted into the county's wellness court, formerly known as treatment court, according to court records.

He previously pleaded guilty to the second-degree misdemeanor of simple assault in the case and was sentenced in January to 270 days to 23 months in York County Prison, records state. Williams also was ordered to undergo counseling and to have no contact with the woman.

In exchange for his plea, a felony charge of aggravated assault was dismissed in January, records state.

Williams on Wednesday was sentenced in a separate case of third-offense DUI to five years of probation, with the first year on house arrest, and was ordered to wear an alcohol-monitoring ankle cuff during the first year as well, court records state.

He was accepted into treatment court in both cases, records state.

Immediate surgery: York City Police said Williams' then-girlfriend suffered head and neck injuries from the July 4, 2018, attack that required her to undergo immediate surgery.

Williams assaulted the woman at the home of a friend who lives in the area of the 1100 block of East Market Street, police said.

According to court documents, the woman received a text message from her ex-boyfriend and told Williams so after he questioned her about it.

Williams responded by grabbing the woman's phone and head-butting her, then yelling, "The only way out is in a coffin," documents state.

'Gaping wound': He head-butted the woman a second time, causing a gaping wound on the top of her head, according to police.

The woman started to black out, at which point Williams delivered two upper-cut punches to her jaw, documents state.

"Blood started to pour down (her) face as she grabbed her daughter ... and ran outside to the Laundromat down the street," where she called a family member for help, court documents state.

A family member drove her to York Hospital, where it was determined that swelling in her neck was cutting off the flow of liquid to her spinal cord, police said.

She underwent surgery to fuse two neck vertebra and needed five staples to close the head wound where Williams head-butted her, documents state.

As of lunchtime Thursday, The York Dispatch was awaiting responses from the York County District Attorney's Office and from Williams' public defender.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.