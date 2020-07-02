Police: Missing 13-year-old boy located, returned to home safely

The 13-year-old boy who had been missing has been located and returned to his home safely, West York Police Chief Matt Millsaps said Thursday.

Sakai Smallwood left his home in West York about 8 p.m. Monday.

Millsaps said police located Smallwood Wednesday and took him to his home. Millsaps did not say where the boy was found.

