West York Police looking for missing 13-year-old boy
West York Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday night.
Sakai Smallwood left his house around 8 p.m. for an unknown location, police said in a Facebook post.
More:Mother on York's latest homicide: 'No parent should ... see their son like that'
More:'Domestic incident': Man facing arson charges in fire that destroyed New Freedom house
He was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt, navy blue shorts and black and gray Nike sneakers. Smallwood is listed as 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds.
Anyone who sees Smallwood or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call York County 911 and West York Police at 717-854-1975.
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.