West York Police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

West York Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday night.

Sakai Smallwood left his house around 8 p.m. for an unknown location, police said in a Facebook post.

He was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt, navy blue shorts and black and gray Nike sneakers. Smallwood is listed as 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees Smallwood or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call York County 911 and West York Police at 717-854-1975.

