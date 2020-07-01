Police: AK-47-toting man behind 2015 North Codorus mystery shooting

Nearly five years after Jeremy Dettinger was shot with a large-caliber bullet while at his parents' North Codorus Township property, police have arrested the man they allege fired that bullet from an AK-47-style rifle.

Mark Allen Crone, 43, of the 900 block of East King Street in York City, had not been arraigned as of Wednesday, court records state. District Judge Thomas Reilly has issued a warrant for Crone's arrest, according to his office.

Crone will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, all felonies, plus one count of misdemeanor reckless endangerment, according to court records.

Detective Mark Baker of Northern York County Regional Police filed the charges on Monday. That department took over the investigation after Southwestern Regional Police disbanded.

Shooting victim Jeremy Dettinger spoke with The York Dispatch after recovering from his wound. At the time, he was 25 years old and said he understood that accidents happened.

He said there would be no hard feelings if the shooter simply came forward and helped him pay his medical bills.

"That's all I would have asked," Dettinger said in January 2016, adding it was cowardly for the shooter not to take responsibility for his actions.

At the time of Dettinger's Oct. 26, 2015, shooting, Crone lived in the 1400 block of Fire Hall Road, which isn't far from Dettinger's parents' property on Martin Road, police said.

According to charging documents, a woman in January 2016 told police that she and her ex-husband were friends with Crone at the time.

Found rifle in closet: She said she found a rifle in the closet of her home and confronted her then-husband about it, who told her Crone had given it to him to hold a week prior, documents allege. She described the rifle as being like a Russian SKS, which is similar to the AK-47 rifle.

The woman said her husband immediately returned the rifle to Crone.

She also said Crone later told her he "accidentally shot 'some kid with it,'" charging documents state.

Her ex-husband spoke with police in March of this year and confirmed his ex-wife's account, according to police.

He told investigators that Crone called him in late October 2015 and said he needed help because he "f—ed up" and needed someone to take his AK-47-type rifle, documents state.

"Crone advised (his friend that) he was shooting in the air and shot someone in the buttocks," charging documents state.

It was determined that Dettinger was shot in the buttocks with a .30-caliber rifle bullet, according to police.

A Southwestern Regional detective spoke with Crone and Crone's then-girlfriend after the shooting, but was told Crone wasn't home at the time, documents state.

Crone could not be reached for comment, and Dettinger could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

The shooting: The day it happened, Dettinger and a friend were at the Martin Road home of Dettinger's parents, pouring concrete for a new pole building.

They decided to do some target shooting while the concrete dried, Dettinger said, explaining his parents have a private shooting range on their property.

"We were shooting for maybe 10 minutes or so and took a break and walked down to our targets to set them back up," Dettinger said. "As we were walking back, somebody else started shooting, and it wasn't any of us."

Dettinger said he knew the shot didn't come from the range because they had followed standard safety rules and unloaded their firearms before walking to the targets. He said he's been hunting since he's 12 years old and takes firearm safety seriously.

In all, they heard about three gunshots, he said.

"As soon as I heard them I started running for cover," he said, which is when he was struck by a bullet.

"Right after I realized I got shot, I started yelling at the top of my lungs," Dettinger said. "I gave them a chance to come out and fess up."

Dettinger said the shooter most certainly would have heard him yelling, but never responded.

"It took about a month to completely heal," he said. "But it could've been serious. One inch to the left or right could have changed things a lot."

Crone's criminal history includes a conviction that prohibits him from possessing, or even handling, firearms, according to police.

Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

