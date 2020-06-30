FBI joins search for missing Amish teen from Lancaster County
The FBI and East Lampeter Township Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating an Amish teenager from Lancaster County.
Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, disappeared on June 21 after a church service. She was last seen at a farm on Stumptown Road, between the intersection of Beechdale Road and Gibbons Road in Bird-in-Hand, Lancaster County.
Stoltzfoos is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She is a member of the Amish community and was last seen wearing a tan dress, white apron, and black head covering, according to a news release.
A “Missing Person” poster featuring Stoltzfoos has been released by the FBI. Anyone with information on her whereabouts or the circumstances of her disappearance is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov.
