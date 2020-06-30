'Domestic incident': Man facing arson charges in fire that destroyed New Freedom house

A 49-year-old man is facing arson charges after a fire gutted a house early Monday morning in New Freedom.

Christopher Wayne Bellomy 49, of New Freedom, was taken into custody after being located in West Virginia. He admitted to setting the fire because of relationship problems, according to Southern Regional Police.

“The investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set after a domestic incident involving the homeowner and their significant other, who did not live there,” police said in a news release.

Bellomy is facing five felony counts related to arson, one felony count each of criminal mischief and risking catastrophe, and one misdemeanor count each of recklessly endangering another person and possessing instruments of a crime, according to online court records.

Crews responded to the fully engulfed house fire on South Third Street around 2:22 a.m. Monday in New Freedom.

The house was ruled a total loss, with neighboring houses sustaining heat damage. No injuries were reported, police said.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

