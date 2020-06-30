Conewago Twp. cemetery owner sentenced for defrauding over 200 customers

One of the owners of a Conewago Township cemetery was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison after defrauding more than 200 customers over a six-year period, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Theodore Martin, a former owner of Suburban Memorial Gardens, pleaded guilty in May 2019 to conspiring to commit mail fraud. His wife, Arminda, pleaded guilty to the same charge.

The couple defrauded customers out of an estimated $493,000 between 2003 and 2016, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Carl Marchioli.

Following his prison term, Theodore Martin will serve two years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Theodore Martin's sentence represents a "downward adjustment" of 28 months to account for prison time that he has served for a related fraud scheme in Ohio, the release states.

"The Martins admitted that instead of applying customer payments to cemetery services and products, they embezzled the money for their own personal gain, including for gambling," according to the release.

Arminda Martin is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28.

In 2017, the Martins were sentenced to prison for theft related to a cemetery they own in Delaware County, Ohio. Theodore Martin was sentenced to five years in prison, and his wife was sentenced to four and a half years in prison in that case.

