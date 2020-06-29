Fourth of July Sale Is On.
CRIME

Police respond to stabbing in York City

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
Police responded to a stabbing that took place in York City Monday morning, according to York County 911. 

York City Police responded at 12:18 a.m. to the incident in the 500 block of Prospect Street, 911 officials said. 

The York County Coroner was not called.

No further details were immediately available as of 7:30 a.m. Monday. 

This article will be updated once more information is available.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.