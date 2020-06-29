UPDATE: 29-year-old man shot early Monday in York City

A 29-year-old man was found shot in York City early Monday, police said.

York City Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1:03 a.m. Monday to the 800 block of South Beaver Street, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from a gun shot wound.

The victim was transported to York Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, the release states. The man had not been identified as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

Anybody with information regarding this incident can contact York City Police at ‪717-846-1234 or the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.