Police: Newberry Township man killed pitbull, Akita

A Newberry Township man allegedly shot and killed his family's two dogs, police said.

Jimmy Rickey Lawman Jr., 51, was charged by police with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

Newberry Township Police responded to the incident on June 22 in the 800 block of Valley Green Road where police found the pitbull and Akita dead by a creek, police said.

Two days earlier, Lawman was alone with the family's dogs, police allege.

"During that time, the family had video of Mr. Lawman walking each dog toward the creek and then hearing what is believed to be separate gunshots," charging documents allege.

Members of Lawman's family returned the following day but couldn't find their dogs.

On June 23, York County SPCA seized the dead dogs and ruled that the cause of death was by gun.

Lawman's wife, Kari, and daughter-in-law, Sebrena, believed that he had killed the family dogs, police said.

Newberry Township Police then requested a warrant for Jimmy Lawman, who is at York Hospital Crisis Care, according to charging documents.

In 2018, Jimmy Lawman was charged with aggravated assault. Charges were later dismissed by District Judge Scott Gross.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.