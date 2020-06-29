Police: Hanover man held 2-year-old's hand under 'steaming' hot water

A Hanover man said he "just snapped" when he allegedly held a 2-year-old baby's hand under "scolding hot water" several times, police said.

Shane Douglas McKinsey, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children, all felonies.

The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of Meadowview Drive. Penn Township Police interviewed McKinsey the next day at The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The 2-year-old had been flown and admitted to the children's burn unit for second-degree burns, charging documents state.

McKinsey told police that before the incident, the victim was spitting juice on his toys and the carpet, to which McKinsey responded that the juice would attract ants and a rental inspection was coming up, police said.

McKinsey then called to the victim to come over to him. When the child didn't come, McKinsey picked up the 2-year-old and scolded him. In response, the child spit in McKinsey's face, and he "just snapped," police said.

"The defendant stated that he turned the kitchen sink spigot on hot and got a kitchen chair," charging documents allege. "The defendant stated that he put the victim on the chair, held onto his right arm and held his right hand in 'steaming' hot water for a few seconds."

McKinsey told police he repeated this action "numerous times" spanning a few seconds each time.

Once McKinsey saw skin falling off the victim's fingers, he stopped, police said.

"The defendant claimed that the victim did not cry but was 'kind of wimpering' while his hand was twisting and moving as the scolding hot water hit his overpowered hand," charging documents allege.

McKinsey initially told police a different story, Penn Township Police said.

During the interview, McKinsey first told police that he had placed the 2-year-old in the sink to "play and wash his toys." Then McKinsey left for a minute to use the bathroom, and when he came back he discovered the burns, police said.

Later McKinsey said the "original events" he reported were false, police allege.

Police observed the burns the 2-year-old sustained, noting that the victim's right hand had "four digits burned with skin sloughing off the fingers, all the way up to the hand evenly," according to charging documents.

McKinsey is at York County Prison unable to post bail. His bail has been set to $100,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. July 21 with District Judge Jeffrey Sneeringer.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.