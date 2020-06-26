Prison for York sex offender who gave STD to one girl, impregnated another

A York City man will serve time in York County Prison for sexually assaulting two girls.

Charles Malik Montgomery Jr., 22, impregnated his 15-year-old victim and infected his 13-year-old victim with a venereal disease, according to court documents.

He was 20 years old at the time, York City Police said.

Montgomery, of the 700 block of East King Street, appeared in York County Court on Tuesday, where he was sentenced to a minimum of a year minus a day in county prison, to a maximum of two years minus two days, plus six years of probation, court records state.

He cannot have contact with minors, must undergo a mental-health evaluation and must comply with sexual-offender treatment, according to court records.

Montgomery pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to two felony counts of statutory sexual assault, court records state.

According to police, he had sex twice with the 13-year-old victim between October and December 2017 and told her was was 15 or 16 years old. She told Montgomery she was only 13, police said.

He had sex with the 15-year-old at least three times in November and December 2017, and told her he was 17, court documents state.

The 15-year-old victim subsequently gave birth to his child, according to court documents.

Because Montgomery is a Megan's Law offender, he was evaluated by the state's sexual-offender board, which determined he's not a sexually violent predator, court records state.

"To me and in court he was very contrite," said his defense attorney, Joshua Neiderhiser, who confirmed Montgomery is classified as a Tier II Megan's Law offender.

That means he must register with state police as a sex offender for 25 years, according to state records.

