More than 2 decades in prison for York heroin dealer who sold fatal dose

A York City heroin dealer has been ordered to spend decades in prison for selling opioids that caused the 2018 death of a woman in a Manchester Township motel.

Bilal Justice, 40, of the 800 block of West King Street, was sentenced Friday in York County Court to 21 to 42 years in state prison, according to court records.

A jury found him guilty on March 6 of criminal conspiracy to commit drug delivery resulting in death, plus five counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, one count of conspiracy to commit drug possession with intent to deliver and being a felon in illegal firearm possession, according to court records. All the charges are felonies.

He also was convicted of the misdemeanor of resisting arrest, records state.

The case was prosecuted by chief deputy prosecutor John Hamme, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

Harlem Nights: Justice was selling bagged heroin marked "Harlem Nights" that was coming from Philadelphia, and sold some to a man who remains accused of providing that heroin to Carmen Vega, according to court documents.

Vega, 38, of the York area, fatally overdosed on it, Northern York County Regional Police said.

Officers found her dead in a room at the Super 8 motel along Arsenal Road (Route 30) in Manchester Township on Dec. 29, 2018, according to court documents.

Toxicology tests determined she died of mixed drug toxicity, and that there was the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl and other drugs in the heroin she used, documents state. Near her body were three empty bags of Harlem Nights, according to documents.

Northern Regional Police allege Justice sold and possessed hundreds of bags of Harlem Nights heroin, and sold a number of them to Peter Lucas, according to court documents.

Lucas then sold the opioids to Vega, police allege.

Lucas, 68, of York, remains charged with drug delivery resulting in death and four counts of drug possession with intent to deliver.

