West Manchester Township Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman regarding a recent retail theft at the Walmart store.

The theft occurred around 1:18 p.m. Monday at the store, located at 1000 Town Center Drive.

Anyone who can identify the woman in the surveillance photo is asked to call Officer John Buchkoski at 717-792-9514 or contact him via email at jbuchkoski@wmtwp.com.

