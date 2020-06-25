Police: York Fairgrounds sites vandalized, two suspects caught on video

Two suspects were captured on video surveillance during a burglary and vandalism spree at the York Fairgrounds, West Manchester Township Police said Thursday.

Police reported several offices at the fairgrounds, 334 Carlisle Ave., were forcibly entered, and they found broken doorknobs, damaged doors and two permanent vendor stands that were damaged.

At the Mister Ed's Candy Emporium booth under the grandstand, there was broken display glass, the report stated, and the Professional Firefighters’ booth door had evidence of a forced entry.

Black spray paint and spray foam was used to deface several booths, and a portable ATM machine was damaged as well, police said.

In addition, police also reported damage to the grandstand, including a vandalized door on the north side of the stage, a motorized lift machine spray painted black and an outdoor movie projection screen also sprayed black that was hanging from the stage roof.

The grandstand is home to many concerts and events during the York State Fair — canceled this year because of COVID-19 — and throughout the year.

Padlocks to two locked enclosed trailers parked to the rear of the stage were also forced open, and personal property was stolen from one of the trailers, police reported.

Two suspects were caught on video surveillance, and a fairgrounds employee told police he saw them climbing over the perimeter fence and fleeing west in Hope Alley from Highland Avenue at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Police are asking the public to help identify these suspects. Anyone with information should contact the department or email Detective Matthew DeWitt at mdewitt@wmtwp.com.