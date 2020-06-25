Police: York County Prison official pointed gun at neighbors while drunk

The facilities manager of York County Prison is free on bail, accused of pointing a loaded revolver at his neighbors while drunk.

John Jacob McCoy Jr., 56, of Craley Road in Lower Windsor Township, is charged with four counts each of simple assault and reckless endangerment — all misdemeanor offenses.

He is free on $25,000 unsecured bail, according to court records. That means he didn't have to post any cash to remain free but could forfeit that amount if he misses court proceedings.

McCoy is on unpaid administrative leave pending the resolution of his criminal case, according to York County spokesperson Mark Walters.

McCoy could not be reached for comment Thursday. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

The allegations: Officers were called to McCoy's block about 9:50 p.m. Monday after one of McCoy's neighbors called 911 to say he was pointing a gun at her and three others, charging documents state.

Arriving officers noted that "the effects of alcohol were obvious" on McCoy when they approached him, according to charging documents filed by Lower Windsor Township Police.

Neighbor Dian Smith said told officers that she and three other people were standing on a portion of a shared driveway that they have a legal right to use, documents state.

She said McCoy and another neighbor, Ronald Miller, approached them, with McCoy waving a revolver, yelling at them and telling them to get off his property, documents state.

He accused them of conducting a drug deal, but Lower Windsor officers examined the bag that McCoy allegedly claimed had drugs in it and it contained a DVD movie, according to charging documents.

"All parties involved reported that they were afraid for their safety and stated that they believed both of the individuals were intoxicated," documents state.

Loaded revolver: Police allege McCoy pointed his loaded .44-caliber Magnum revolver in the direction of all four people and waved it around while yelling at them.

McCoy told officers that Miller had contacted him about a disturbance on the driveway and he went to see if it involved his wife, since part of the driveway is his property, according to charging documents. It did not, because she was at work, police said.

"I asked McCoy to explain to me why he went to tell people who are permitted to be on the property to leave while pointing and waving around a pistol," Officer Ben Wind wrote in charging documents. "McCoy stated that he could not explain that."

McCoy confirmed the people have the right to use that portion of the driveway, police said.

His revolver was taken by officers as evidence, documents state.

Police noted in charging documents that Miller was too intoxicated to provide them with a statement that night.

