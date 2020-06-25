After fed prison, ex-speech therapist pleads in York County child rape

A former York-area child speech therapist who has already served time in federal prison for sexually exploiting a 2-year-old boy at the instruction of a New York City police sergeant has now pleaded guilty in York County for her local crimes against the child.

Leigh Anne Marcini appeared in York County Court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to the felonies of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, corruption of a minor, photographing or filming a sex act on a child, disseminating such photos, possession of child pornography and using an electronic device in a crime. She also pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor of indecent assault against a child, according to court records.

Marcini, 42, now of Oley, Berks County, remains free on $75,000 unsecured bail while she awaits sentencing, set for Oct. 7 before Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness. She must have a sexual-offender evaluation done by the state to determine if she is a sexually violent predator, court records state.

She was previously sentenced to five years in federal prison for conspiracy to sexually exploit a child, served her time and has been released, according to federal court records.

Decade of scrutiny: Marcini must spend 10 years on supervised release, which is the federal version of probation.

Her supervision includes a prohibition on using a computer and a mandate to be part of a sexual offender treatment program, court records state.

She also must submit to polygraph, or lie-detector, tests if federal officials deem them necessary to ensure she is abiding by her release conditions, according to records.

Defense attorney Robert Datner did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment on Thursday.

Kyle King, spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office, said there was no agreed-upon sentence discussed on the record in court Thursday.

The background: After her 2015 arraignment in Brooklyn's federal district court, her former local attorney, Jay Whittle, told The York Dispatch that Marcini wanted to begin serving her punishment right away.

"She fully confessed," Whittle said at the time, adding there was no clear answer as to why she did it.

"She doesn't really know how this happened. She can't pinpoint a reason or any motivating factor, or even how it developed," he said. "She was just really wrapped up in feeling wanted by (then-NYPD Sgt. Alberto) Randazzo ... and she just fell into it."

Marcini "created a fantasy world online where she was manipulated by Alberto Randazzo, who had successfully received these types of images from four or five other women," according to Whittle. "She's very remorseful, and she keeps focused on (whether the) child is going to be OK."

Court documents state Marcini exchanged hundreds of text messages with Randazzo regarding her sexually abusing a toddler and photographing the abuse so he could see it.

Ex-cop serving time: In April 2017, Randazzo was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison, according to records.

Homeland Security investigators found 722 messages Marcini and Randazzo sent to each other via computer between April and June 2012, according to charging documents. In those messages, the two allegedly discussed in explicit terms her sexually abusing the 2-year-old boy, documents state.

At one point Marcini allegedly wrote, "Wow I can't believe I snagged a NYPD cop! Im smitten :)," York County court documents allege.

Marcini's federal arrest-warrant affidavit notes she admitted to performing oral sex on the boy and sending at least one image or video of it to Randazzo.

Court documents indicate that around the time of her arrest, Marcini was a speech language pathologist who listed her occupation as "speech therapist, birth to 3 program."

She voluntarily surrendered her state license in December 2015, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

