York City shooting leaves 19-year-old man dead, coroner says
York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in York City Tuesday night, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.
Michael N. Quinones was pronounced dead at 8:56 p.m. He was found dead in the backyard of his house in the 500 block of West Princess Street, Gay said in a news release.
York City Police said it is believed Quinones died of an apparent gunshiot wound and was targeted in the incident. No arrests have been made.
More: Police: Woman stabbed man on his front porch in York City
More: Police: Two teens shot in York City's Penn Park
More: Police: 19-year-old shot in York City
An autopsy is set for Wednesday.
The deadly shooting occurred around 8:12 p.m., according to York County 911.
York City Police are investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments