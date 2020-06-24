CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in York City Tuesday night, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

Michael N. Quinones was pronounced dead at 8:56 p.m. He was found dead in the backyard of his house in the 500 block of West Princess Street, Gay said in a news release.

York City Police said it is believed Quinones died of an apparent gunshiot wound and was targeted in the incident. No arrests have been made.

An autopsy is set for Wednesday.

The deadly shooting occurred around 8:12 p.m., according to York County 911.

York City Police are investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

