. (Photo: Submitted)

A "regular" at a Manchester Township convenience store has avoided prison for secretly taking photos of other men's genitalia inside a store bathroom.

James Allen Blymire, 45, of Cherry Street in Columbia, Lancaster County, was sentenced Tuesday in York County Court to two years' probation, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

A jury convicted him March 10 of two misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy, according to court records.

Court documents filed by Northern York County Regional Police state that male employees caught Blymire taking photos of them inside the men's room at Sheetz, 215 Arsenal Road (Route 30) about 11:30 a.m. March 6, 2019.

Officers were called to the scene after an employee using one of the urinals spotted a cellphone come out from under the stall, then get pulled back in, documents state.

He told a second male employee, who went into a stall and also saw a cellphone being pointed at him, according to police.

Watched stall: The two employees told a third co-worker, also a man, to stand outside the stall and see who came out of it.

That third employee recognized the man as Blymire — both because Blymire was a regular customer there and because his name was on his food order form, documents state. Employees told officers that Blymire worked at a business nearby, according to police.

Blymire grabbed his drink and walked out after being told police were on their way, documents state.

Officers then tracked him down at his place of work. He denied taking the photos inside the men's room, saying he had misplaced his phone while in Sheetz and that someone else must have done it.

He gave his personal and work phones to investigators to be analyzed, police said.

More: Prison for Glen Rock man who secretly taped people in bathrooms, bedrooms

On April 5, police were provided security footage from the store, which showed Blymire was in the men's room from 11:24 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., during which time 10 other males used the restroom and walked out, according to court documents.

The footage confirmed the accounts given by the three employees, police said.

Not 'a big deal': Blymire submitted to a formal police interview on April 9, where he eventually admitted to taking photos of men's genitalia at the Sheetz on that occasion as well as on prior occasions.

"Blymire said he did not believe it was a big deal since he was just taking pictures of the men's penises and not their faces," court documents state.

He told investigators he deleted all the photographs of men's genitalia that he had taken, according to documents.

Blymire's public defender declined comment on Wednesday.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/06/24/probation-man-who-took-nude-photos-bathroom-york-area-convenience-store/3252787001/