Two dead dogs found in a Newberry Township creek are being examined to determine what killed them, township Police Chief Steven Lutz said.

"Once we have that determined, we will proceed" with the investigation, he said.

The necropsies are scheduled to happen this week, according to the chief. A necropsy is an autopsy on an animal.

Preliminary investigation has ruled out dogfighting, Lutz said, and it's not believed that neglect killed them.

"We're not sure yet how they became deceased," he said.

Police on Tuesday announced that officers found the adult dogs dead in a creek that runs near the intersection of Yocumtown and Valley Green roads — a female pit bull and a male Akita.

Lutz said officers were alerted to the dead dogs while at a nearby home for another reason.

The York County SPCA is assisting in the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newberry Township police at 717-938-2608, or submit a tip online at www.newberrypd.org.

