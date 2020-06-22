CLOSE Tour the new York County Law Enforcement Resource Center located in York City York Dispatch

A Mount Wolf man who raped a home healthcare worker after getting her drunk and high has been ordered to spend more than 14 years in state prison.

Joseph Francesco Bent, 43, was sentenced Monday morning in York County Court to 14½ to 29 years in prison by presiding Common Pleas Judge Craig T. Trebilcock according to court records.

Bent will get credit for the 186 days he spent locked up in York County Prison awaiting trial, court records state.

On March 13, a jury found him guilty of the felonies of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent, as well as the misdemeanor of indecent assault without consent.

Bent represented himself at trial, but is now being represented by the York County Public Defender's Office, according to court records.

Joseph Bent (Photo: Submitted)

Assistant public defender Hollianne Snyder confirmed that her office will represent Bent if he decides to appeal the verdict.

The background: Northeastern Regional Police, who investigated, said Bent made sexual advances toward the woman at his South Third Street home on July 12, 2017, and raped her after she turned him down.

Bent gave the woman beer and marijuana, then complained about problems with his ex-wife, police said.

"(The victim) then told me that she has mild autism and has a hard time understanding people and wasn’t able to pick up on things," Northeastern Regional Detective John Bumsted wrote in court documents.

The aide turned down Bent's advances — which included licking her ear and making suggestive comments — telling him "this isn't going to happen," according to documents.

She stood up to walk away but realized she was intoxicated and "not in a good state," police said.

Bent took the woman to his bedroom, shoved her against a wall, threw her on the bed and raped her, police said.

