A York City felon affiliated with the Parkway street gang — who in 2013 told a York County jury that he illegally carries a gun because of his "lifestyle" — is now facing trial on charges he illegally possessed a handgun when his associate was killed.

On Thursday, District Judge James Morgan determined enough evidence exists for Wajh S. Jamison to stand trial on the third-degree felonies of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

Jamison, 28, of the 400 block of North Beaver Street, remains in York County Prison on $150,000 bail. His formal county-court arraignment is scheduled for July 13.

His charges are related to the Feb. 26 homicide of associate Willie Hicks as the two of them and a third man allegedly robbed a York City barbershop about 1:45 a.m., according to court documents.

Hicks, 27, of Madison Avenue, was shot and killed during the robbery, according to police, who said officers found him lying in the back of the shop, a mask covering his face and the hood of his sweatshirt pulled tightly around his head.

He died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the York County Coroner's Office. At this point, Jamison isn't charged with robbery.

The shooter: Also charged in relation to the Panache Plus homicide is Desean Alexander Williams, 26, of Third Street in Hanover.

Williams fatally shot Hicks during the robbery, according to court documents. He is charged with tampering with physical evidence and isn't charged with homicide.

According to charging documents, Williams told York City detectives that during the robbery, he was able to wrest a 9 mm Springfield XD-9 handgun from one of the robbers and used it to shoot Hicks.

Williams said he kept the gun and hid it in his home, documents allege. He subsequently turned over the pistol to York City detectives, documents state.

Williams remains charged with felony drug possession with intent to deliver and fleeing from police for an unrelated February incident in which police said he possessed three-quarters of a pound of marijuana and led officers on a vehicle chase.

Jamison's hearing: York City Police Detective Travis Sowers was the only person to testify against Jamison at the man's preliminary hearing Thursday.

Sowers said video surveillance footage from near the Panache Plus barbershop at 405 W. Market St. shows a car parking in an alley about a half-hour before the robbery.

Hicks was driving and eventually got out, as did Jamison, who was holding a pistol in his hand that he shoved into the front of his waistband, according to Sowers.

Philadelphia-based defense attorney Jack McMahon objected, arguing it's for a jury to decide if the object is a gun, but the judge allowed Sowers to continue after considering argument from McMahon and from senior deputy prosecutor Lewis Reagan.

"I know what a handgun looks like," Sowers told the judge. "It appeared to me to be 100% a handgun."

A third man — Shaheim "Mugga" Carr, 25, of York City — also got out of the car and all three walked toward Panache Plus, Sowers testified.

Carr has not been charged in relation to the robbery or Hicks' death.

At Jamison's hearing, Sowers tried to read into the record testimony Jamison gave at trial about killing a man in self-defense in 2012, but McMahon successfully objected.

Carr and Jamison were together during that homicide too.

'My lifestyle': Both were near the corner of South Pershing Avenue and West Princess Street in York City at 4:20 p.m. June 21, 2012, when 21-year-old Kyle Westry was gunned down.

Jamison was one of at least four people firing guns during that shootout, according to trial testimony, but he wasn't charged with Westry's homicide because he was acting in self-defense.

Prosecutors have said Westry and three others confronted Jamison, who they believed shot someone they knew. The confrontation turned into a shootout.

During trial for one of Westry's accomplices, Jamison told jurors he has carried a gun for a long time "for protection ... from the things I (am) into: My lifestyle."

Jamison testified that he and Carr, whom he described as his associate, were at a nearby barbershop when they were confronted by a group, and the confrontation spilled outside.

'Sold out'? According to Jamison, he was backed up against a wall and claimed Carr "sold me out" by leaving the scene.

Jamison admitted at trial that after shooting Westry he ran away and tossed his gun as he fled.

He later pleaded guilty to the felony of carrying a firearm without a license and was sentenced to two to four years in prison.

