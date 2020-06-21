Ambulance LOGO (Photo: York Dispatch Photo)

A 19-year-old man was injured as a result of a shooting in York City on Saturday night, police said.

Around 11:41 p.m. Saturday, York City Police initiated a traffic stop for a car in the 500 block of West Market Street. Officers found one person inside who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The 19-year-old man was taken to York Hospital to be treated for his injuries and later released, the release states.

Police said he was targeted in this shooting.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact York City Police at ‪717-846-1234 or contact the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204.

