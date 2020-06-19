York City stabbing sends one to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing Thursday night in York City, according to York County 911.
The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Walnut Street.
No condition update was available on the stabbing victim Friday morning.
York City Police are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
