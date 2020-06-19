CLOSE York City police investigate shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. York Dispatch

One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing Thursday night in York City, according to York County 911.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Walnut Street.

No condition update was available on the stabbing victim Friday morning.

York City Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

