Two York City brothers are facing felony charges for illegal possession of drugs and firearms, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Carlos Ariel Ramos (Photo: Jesse R. Coy)

Carlos Ariel Ramos, 27, and Joseph Michael Ramos, 25, are each charged with one felony count of illegal possession of a firearm, intent to deliver and unlawful body armor as an instrument of crime.

Joseph Ramos also is charged with one misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

Ramos brothers body armor (Photo: Submitted)

Both are in York County Prison on $100,000 bail and face a July 1 preliminary hearing before District Judge James H. Morgan, according to online court documents.

On Thursday, police officers executed a search warrant at a second-floor apartment at 725 Pennsylvania Ave., in York City, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

Both brothers were home and after searching the apartment, investigators located 15 grams of fentanyl, two electronic digital scales, a Glock handgun with a 30-round extended magazine, another handgun loaded with 20 rounds of armor piercing ammunition and soft body armor.

Joseph Michael Ramos (Photo: Jesse R. Coy)

The investigation was conducted by the York City Police Department and York County Drug Task Force, the release said.

