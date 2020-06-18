CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A York man is facing a homicide by vehicle charge while driving under the influence after a single-vehicle crash killed his passenger early Sunday morning on Interstate 83 in Newberry Township, state police said.

Rahsaun Bush, 28, was traveling north on I-83 when he lost control of his 2015 Hyundai Sonata and struck a concrete barrier that divides the highway.

His car went across both lanes and the entrance ramp for exit 33 at Yocumtown before striking an embankment, as well as multiple small trees and shrubbery, according to a news release.

Bush's passenger, Deveja Cooper, 21, of Harrisburg, was ejected from her seat. She was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m. by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers said Bush fled and was later found to have sustained serious injuries. He was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital in Cumberland County.

The car sustained disabling damage. Neither Bush nor Cooper was wearing seat belts, the release said.

No charges had been filed against Bush as of Thursday morning, according to online court documents.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

