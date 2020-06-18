CLOSE Tour the new York County Law Enforcement Resource Center located in York City York Dispatch

A York County man who worked as a drug counselor in Adams County's jail is now accused of smuggling drugs to an inmate who police said sold them inside the facility.

Kody Samuel Fuller, 25, of Lincoln Highway West in West Manchester Township, remains free on $50,000 unsecured bail. That means he didn't have to post any cash to remain free, but could forfeit that amount if he misses court hearings.

He and his alleged co-conspirators are charged with the felonies of drug possession with intent to deliver, possessing contraband, conspiracy to bring contraband to the prison, and using an electronic device in the furtherance of a crime.

They are Terrence R. Pearsall, 24, of Harrisburg, who is an inmate at the Adams County jail, and his girlfriend, Greta Hashani, 24, also of Harrisburg. She remains free on $15,000 unsecured bail, according to court records, while Pearsall remains in jail.

Fuller did not return a phone message seeking comment Thursday.

Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett issued a news release on Thursday announcing the arrests of the trio, all of whom were arraigned on charges Thursday.

"It is simply unconscionable that someone employed at the jail to counsel and rehabilitate inmates suffering from drug addictions and problems would take the outrageous step of illegally introducing controlled substances into a correctional facility," Sinnett said in the news release. "There is simply no tolerance for that behavior, and it will be dealt with to the fullest extent provided by law."

Fuller no longer works at the jail, according to Sinnett, who said state police in Gettysburg investigated and filed charges.

Similar arrests in York County: The arrests happened less than two weeks after state police in York filed charges against a York County Prison corrections officer for allegedly conspiring to bring drugs into that facility.

Joshua Martinez is accused of conspiring with inmate, and accused murderer, Lleland Wade and Wade's girlfriend, Chelsea Cochran, to smuggle in Suboxone. He remains on unpaid suspension. Read more about that case here:

According to charging documents, Adams County jail Warden Katy Hileman called troopers April 24 and told them that Fuller — a drug-treatment specialist at the jail — was bringing in drugs and giving them to an inmate.

Fuller allegedly admitted to Hileman on that day that he had conspired with Pearsall to bring Suboxone and marijuana into the jail, police said. Suboxone is an opioid that's used to treat opioid addiction and also is a painkiller.

He told the warden that he met with Hashani on April 12 in York, where she gave him a package containing the drugs, charging documents allege.

"Fuller claimed this was the only time he took illegal contraband into the prison," documents state. But those documents then go on to list other contraband police said they found in his office.

'Fake urine': His office and backpack were searched April 24, and prison officials found 13 Suboxone strips in the waistband of his sweatpants, as well as a container of fake urine, a temperature gauge and hand warmers to keep it warm, plus two pocketknives, according to charging documents.

Fuller allegedly told the warden the fake urine was so he would pass a drug test, police allege.

State police interviewed Fuller on May 5 with the man's attorney present, at which point Fuller "claimed that Pearsall found out that he had a problem (with) smoking weed and threatened to have him drug tested by (the prison) if he didn't bring him Suboxone and marijuana," according to charging documents.

There is security video from the prison that shows Fuller taking Pearsall into a counseling room on April 13, and Fuller confirmed that's when he gave Pearsall the drugs, police allege.

'Willing participant': Letters, emails and recorded phone conversations between Pearsall and Hashani were reviewed and found to contain "several messages" involving drug activity, documents allege.

Hashani, during her police interview, showed troopers text messages between her and Fuller, according to charging documents.

"The messages involved drug activity, showed Fuller being a willing participant, and provided instructions to Hashani about where to meet Fuller in York, PA," charging documents allege.

On June 16, an Adams County jail inmate admitted he bought Suboxone from Pearsall, and said each strip cost between $100 and $120, payable through a cash app, documents state.

Local college grad: Fuller's LinkedIn page states he is a magna cum laude graduate of York College with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

His LinkedIn page states he is an aspiring defense attorney who currently works as a "specialist" for West York Police.

But West York Police Chief Matt Millsaps said Fuller was a paid intern who hasn't been with the department for several years.

"He seemed to lose interest in the opportunity and we parted ways," Millsaps told The York Dispatch.

The chief said Fuller never had access to the department's evidence room or anything sensitive.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

