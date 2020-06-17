CLOSE York City police investigate shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. York Dispatch

A York City man accused of kidnapping a woman on the York County Heritage Rail Trail, taking her to a secluded location and raping her in a car has been ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation.

Randy-Jay A. Jones, 42, of the 500 block of South Queen Street, remains in York County Prison on a total of $210,000 bail.

On June 8, assistant public defender Jim Rader filed a motion asking a judge to order a psychological evaluation for his client, noting that Jones has not been examined by medical professionals to determine whether he is criminally responsible, assuming he is guilty.

"(I)t is counsel's impression that based on counsel's observations and Defendant's self-reported history of severe mental illness dating back to approximately 2009, and brain injuries dating back to high school (including auditory hallucinations in the form of two dominant voices in his head, and several concussions as a boxer and wide receiver at Donegal High School in Lancaster, Pennsylvania), he was suffering from some apparent but unspecified mental illness and neurological injury at the time of the incident that led to the (current criminal) case."

Rader's motion states that Jones was not being properly medicated at the time of the alleged rape for his "self-reported history of severe mental illnesses and brain injuries."

Currently competent: The attorney noted that because Jones is now "receiving appropriate mental health treatment at the York County Prison, including psychotropic medication," he is legally competent to stand trial at this time, the motion states.

The next day, on June 9, presiding Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder granted the motion.

His order states that Jones "shall fully cooperated with the examination," to help determine his criminal responsibility.

Snyder has now stayed, meaning suspended, all proceedings in the case until further order of the court, according to his order.

Jones is charged with the felonies of kidnapping, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and robbery, plus the misdemeanors of unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, making terroristic threats, simple assault, indecent assault and theft.

He also is charged with the third-degree felony of failing to comply with Megan's Law requirements. The convicted sex offender failed to inform state police about a vehicle he was driving, according to charging documents, which state he is legally required to do so. The car — a gold Chevrolet Malibu — was used in the kidnapping, according to York City Detective Kyle Hower, the lead investigator in the case.

The background: Surveillance footage from a nearby business clearly shows it was the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Jones who walked up behind a woman and pushed her to the ground between 6 and 7 p.m. Feb. 28, according to Hower's preliminary hearing testimony.

It happened on the Rail Trail between Jessop Place and West College Avenue, close to Kings Mill Road, he said.

Jones then forced the woman to a gold Malibu parked nearby while holding one hand over her mouth and his other hand or arm around her throat, Hower testified.

On the way, he ordered the woman to drop her purse and take out her contact lenses, according to the detective, who said Jones threatened to kill her if she didn't do what he told her.

Jones drove her to a different area, where he held a knife to her throat and raped her, the detective testified.

Hower said the knife was seized during a search of Jones' property. Hower said the woman's Fitbit and underwear — which were stolen during the attack — were found in the pockets of Jones' clothing during police searches. He also testified that the woman's socks were left behind in the Malibu and later thrown away by Jones' wife.

Jones has denied raping the woman.

She was 31 at the time and has told The York Dispatch that she is healing, is grateful to York City detectives and had never met Jones before.

She also said she's proud of herself for staying focused enough to remember descriptive details about her attacker and also proud she survived the attack.

"To see that I am capable of keeping calm in a situation and using my head? It's a really good feeling," she said. "It's a relief that he can't hurt anyone else."

Sex offender: According to the state's Megan's Law website, Jones was convicted of indecent assault in 2008, requiring him to register as a sex offender.

Online court records reveal a Lancaster County jury convicted Jones of robbery, indecent assault and related charges for that incident, which happened in 2007 in Lancaster City.

In 2009, Jones pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to failing to abide by his sex-offender conditions, according to court records.

