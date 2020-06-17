CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

Spring Garden Township Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and hide their personal property after one vehicle was stolen this past weekend and six incidents involving thefts from vehicles were reported.

The incidents occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning in the Randolph Park and Strathcona Hill neighborhoods.

Police said thefts from vehicles can occur at any hour, day or night, and residents should keep an eye out for suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

