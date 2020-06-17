CLOSE Tour the new York County Law Enforcement Resource Center located in York City York Dispatch

A convicted Spring Garden Township drug dealer who allegedly reacted to being arrested by punching a state narcotics officer in the eye is now in York County Prison.

Colin Scott Kanya, 31, of the 1400 block of Second Avenue, is charged with three counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, two counts of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault on an officer and two counts of using an electronic device in a crime. All the offenses are felonies.

He's also charged with the second-degree misdemeanor of resisting arrest and remains locked up on $50,000 bail, according to court records.

Colin Scott Kanya (Photo: Submitted)

Charging documents filed by the York County Drug Task Force state that investigators used a confidential informant to buy marijuana from Kanya on two occasions — on March 4 and again on June 10.

The informant purchased about a half-pound of pot during each deal, documents allege.

On Friday, task force members armed with a search warrant raided Kanya's home at 6 a.m., where police found Kanya and two friends outside drinking, according to charging documents.

Agent Sean Haggarty, a member of the task force who works for the state attorney general's office, wrote in charging documents that he told Kanya to stand up and put his hands behind his back, documents state.

"As I placed my hand on Kanya I felt him tense up as he stood quickly and swung striking my right eye area," the agent wrote.

"I then pushed Kanya up against the wall of the residence as we continued to struggle," he wrote, adding that Kanya put his arm around the agent's neck and head.

Two other task-force members were able to pull Kanya away and arrest him, according to documents.

Pounds of pot: A subsequent search of Kanya's home yielded 8½ pounds of pot, nearly $15,500 in cash, a scale and drug packaging material, 65 THC cartridges, a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, a Ruger 9 mm handgun and multiple rounds of ammunition, charging documents allege.

Kanya is forbidden from possessing firearms because he is a convicted felon, documents state.

He pleaded guilty in April 2016 to a felony charge of drug possession with intent to deliver and was sentenced to two years of probation, according to York County court records.

That offense happened in Springettsbury Township, according to court records.

Kanya's defense attorney, John Ogden, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

