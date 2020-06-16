CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

Northeastern Regional Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man considered a person of interest in an assault that occurred Monday.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. in the Giant parking lot, 205 Glen Drive, in East Manchester Township.

Northeastern Regional Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man considered a person of interest in an assault that occurred Monday. (Photo: Northeastern Regional Police)

The department released an image from a surveillance camera and asked that anyone who can identify the man or has any information on this incident call 717-266-6195 Ext. 121. You can remain anonymous, police said.

