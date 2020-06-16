CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A Manchester Township man is facing assault charges after getting into a physical altercation with his brother and his brother’s girlfriend, according to a criminal complaint.

Jared Andrew Krout, 32, is charged with one felony count of strangulation, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and two summary counts of harassment. He is in York County Prison on $125,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing set for July 2 before District Judge Jeffrey L. Oberdorff, according to online court records.

Krout, his brother and his brother’s girlfriend lived together in the 1900 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Manchester Township for approximately two years, the complaint said.

The woman told Northern York County Regional Police she confronted Krout Saturday morning about $200 that he owed her. That started the altercation with Krout getting very agitated and aggressive.

Krout’s brother and his girlfriend tried to leave, but Krout pulled their vehicle's passenger side door open and started yelling at he woman. The woman told Krout if he put his hands on her, she would call police.

Krout then “grabbed her by the hair and pulled her out of the car and onto the ground,” police said. Krout also got physical with his brother after he stepped in to help the woman get back to her feet. They started fighting and Krout threw his brother to the ground and kicked him in the mouth, chipping a tooth, the complaint said..

As the woman was gathering up items that had fallen out of her purse, Krout came up behind her and began to choke her and squeeze her neck with both hands. The woman said she couldn’t breathe, became dizzy and started to lose consciousness.

The woman said Krout eventually let go and the two brothers started fighting again. As she returned to the house to get some of her things, she said Krout tried to take her phone so she couldn't call police, the complaint said.

Once inside, the woman said Krout grabbed her once again by the hair and threw her to the ground. She said she was able to get away and she and her boyfriend went to the nearby Weis Markets store, where she did call police.

