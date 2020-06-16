Meredith Wilson Keltner (Photo: Courtesy of nycrpd.org)

Police have released the name of a woman found lying on a North Codorus Township street last week who was shot multiple times, but said they need help from the public to track her whereabouts in the days leading up to the shooting.

Meredith Celest Wilson Keltner, 27, of York, remains in York Hospital in critical condition, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

"Due to her condition, she has not been able to communicate with investigators," according to a Tuesday news release.

Northern Regional investigators are trying to determine Keltner's whereabouts between June 1 and Friday, when a passer-by found her lying on Smyser Road near Indian Rock Dam Road at 9:21 a.m.

Police are also looking for surveillance video from a number of nearby roads taken between 8 and 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 12 and are asking that anyone with dashboard cameras — or security video that shows public roads — contact them.

Those are Indian Rock Dam, Woodberry, Hokes Mill, Smyser, Markle, Access, Days Mill and Salem/Stoverstown roads, as well as Richland Avenue, Route 616 and West College Avenue, police said.

Police have said that preliminary investigation indicates Keltner was shot where she was found.

She does not live in that area, police said.

"This appears to be a targeted attack and the public is not in danger," according to Northern Regional's initial news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northern Regional Police's tip line at 717-467-TELL, or email information to tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

