A New Oxford woman has pleaded guilty to causing the opioid overdose death of a Hanover woman in 2018.

Taylor Jade Paul, 27, pleaded guilty Friday to two felony counts of drug possession with intent to deliver and the first-degree misdemeanor of involuntary manslaughter, according to court records.

As part of a negotiated plea agreement, a felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death was dismissed and Paul was sentenced to a total of three to six years in state prison, with credit for the 18 months she's already spent locked up, court records state.

The charge of drug delivery resulting in death is akin in seriousness to third-degree murder and carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 to 40 years in state prison.

Jamie Mickley, 43, fatally overdosed on May 4, 2018, from drugs provided to her by Paul, Hanover Police have said.

Paul was not a drug dealer, according to defense attorney Korey Leslie.

"First and foremost, she was a user and was sharing the drugs she had with others," he said, who would in turn share with her.

'Tragic consequences': Paul was friends with Mickley's daughter, and also with Mickley, according to Leslie.

"Taylor accepted responsibility and expressed her remorse for the tragic consequences of her actions that were largely driven by addiction that both of them had," Leslie said. "She's paying a significant consequence for that."

Paul provided Mickley with Opana pills, police said. Opana, or oxymorphone, is an opioid used to treat pain.

Texts messages show that Paul warned Mickley not to "go overboard" with the pills because they were "good," according to court documents.

Mickley was found dead in the bedroom of her Mitchell Court home about 12:30 a.m. May 4, 2018, authorities said.

She had heroin, fentanyl and oxymorphone in her system at the time, according to court documents.

