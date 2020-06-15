Ambulance LOGO (Photo: York Dispatch Photo)

An Adams County man is now in York County Prison, accused of robbing a man in Hanover after shooting him with a high-powered BB pistol, according to Hanover Police.

Robert Radcliffe Heward III, 31, of the 900 block of Iron Springs Road west of Fairfield, is locked up on $125,000 bail, charged with aggravated assault, robbery, simple assault, reckless endangerment and receiving stolen property, according to court records.

Hanover Police Lt. Joseph Bunty Jr. said the victim, a 33-year-old Thomasville-area man, was shot in the chest and suffered a penetrating wound for which he was taken to York Hospital by ambulance.

Police described his wound as being moderately serious.

Charging documents state that Heward and a woman were sitting in a car parked in the first block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Hanover at 2:36 p.m. Saturday when the victim got into the back seat and gave a gram of some sort of controlled substance to Heward.

Police didn't say what type of drugs the victim was selling, only that they are considered a controlled substance and were in capsules.

After being handed the drugs, Heward turned around, pointed a BB pistol at the man, told him he was being robbed and shot him, charging documents allege.

Heward took the rest of the man's drugs and fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting and robbery, and anyone who might have witnessed it, is asked to call Hanover Police at 717-637-5575, or cal 911.

