Starting Monday, a section of the eastbound lane and shoulder of Route 462 east of Hallam will be closed for a bridge project, PennDOT announced.

The closure will shift traffic to the north side of the bridge over a tributary to Kreutz Creek in Hellam Township, as crews begin to remove the existing single-span concrete slab structure and replace it with a concrete box culvert.

That area of Lincoln Highway, which averages more than 7,200 vehicles daily, will be restricted to a single lane in each direction for up to six months.

PennDOT said motorists may encounter short-term lane closures and long-term traffic shifts to either side of the highway, allowing the contractor to maintain two-way traffic between Wilson Lane and Accomac Road.

The $993,425 contract was awarded on Feb. 18 to Rylind Construction Company, Inc. of Lewisberry.

