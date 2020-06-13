CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

West York Police have released a photo of a man they say is a person of interest in an incident in which 13 shots were fired Thursday night during a parking spot dispute in the borough.

Chief Matt Millsaps said police would like to speak to Josue Antonio Morales, 28, regarding the shots that were fired in the 1300 block of West Market Street. Morales is believed to be from York.

Josue Antonio Morales (Photo: West York Police)

"West York Police pride themselves in being partners with our community and residents,” Millsaps said. “We take a zero tolerance stance towards gun violence and will diligently pursue any case which jeopardizes the security of our residents and the public peace.

“The fact that someone literally pulled a trigger 13 times over a parking spot makes this incident even more disturbing. We will arrest those that were involved.”

Millsaps told The York DIspatch no charges are currently pending against Morales. But he said he plans to file charges against multiple other unnamed individuals soon, including a juvenile.

When police arrived at the location just before 8 p.m. Thursday, the police chief said it was chaotic and several people were yelling at each other. York City Police and West Manchester Township were called for backup help.

“Upon investigation, it was determined that one of the residents at that address was having a cookout, when a neighbor and several of their associates forced their way into the residence, attacking two female occupants and pulling one of their wigs off,” Millsaps said.

“At least one of the attackers was armed, and began firing a pistol into the area of the cookout. Shortly thereafter, the shooter(s) fled the scene.”

Millsaps said police interviewed victims who said the "melee was the result of an ongoing dispute over a parking space adjacent to the residence.”

Officers collected 13 shell casings from the scene and found damage to the door that was forced open, as well as the wig. Millsaps said at least one resident suffered minor injuries, but did not seek hospital treatment.

He is asking Morales or anyone who knows him to contact West York Police at 717-854-1975, or via Crimewatch or Facebook Messenger.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

