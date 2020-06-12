Ambulance LOGO (Photo: York Dispatch Photo)

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the shooting of a woman found injured in North Codorus Township on Friday morning.

A passer-by spotted the 27-year-old woman lying on Smyser Road, near Indian Rock Dam Road, at 9:21 a.m., according to a police news release.

The woman had been shot multiple times and was taken to York Hospital, police said. They described her wounds as life-threatening.

At this point in the investigation, it appears the woman was shot where she was found, according to police, who said on Friday afternoon that Smyser Road would remain closed until police finished their work at the scene.

The victim does not live in the area where she was found, according to police.

"This appears to be a targeted attack and the public is not in danger," according to Northern Regional's news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northern Regional Police's tip line at 717-467-TELL, or email information to tips@nycrpd.org.

