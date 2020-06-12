CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

Multiple people are facing charges after a parking dispute led to a shooting Thursday night in West York, police said.

No one was struck or injured, but multiple arrests were made, according to police.

The shooting occured in the 1300 block of West Market Street.

More: Police: Two teens shot in York City's Penn Park

More: Overnight shooting in York City sends one to hospital

Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

“We believe this senseless violence took place over a dispute about a parking spot,” police said.

Police did not release the names of the individuals who were charged.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/06/12/police-west-york-shooting-incident-involved-parking-spot-dispute/3174019001/