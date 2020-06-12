Police: West York shooting incident involved parking spot dispute
Multiple people are facing charges after a parking dispute led to a shooting Thursday night in West York, police said.
No one was struck or injured, but multiple arrests were made, according to police.
The shooting occured in the 1300 block of West Market Street.
“We believe this senseless violence took place over a dispute about a parking spot,” police said.
Police did not release the names of the individuals who were charged.
