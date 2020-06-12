CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A Dover Township man is facing charges after firing multiple shots at another man who had slashed him with box cutters during a fight Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.

Guillermo Murillo, 28, is facing one felony count each of aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm, and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned and released from York County Prison after posting $50,000 bail and faces a June 23 preliminary hearing before District Judge David C. Eshbach, according to online court records.

Just before noon Thursday, Northern York County Regional Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Hunter Drive after receiving multiple reports of a stabbing and subsequent shooting.

Police made contact with Murillo at the front door of his apartment, but he initially refused to come out, the complaint said.

Police said Murillo had a two-inch laceration on his left shoulder, but he refused treatment. Murillo told police he shot at Gregorio Robles after he was cut, the complaint said. Robles later showed up at police headquarters and said he and Murillo were smoking marijuana together.

The two got into an argument and Murillo threatened Robles for telling Murillo’s girlfriend he smokes marijuana and cheats on her. Robles said Murillo grabbed a box cutter and took a swipe at him. Robles said he got the box cutters and cut Murillo while they were fighting on the ground.

Murillo ran into his apartment. Robles said he felt in danger and that he was going to be shot, so he left in his car and went to the police department. Witnesses told police they heard approximately six gunshots as he fled, the complaint said.

While in custody, Murillo told police he shot at Robles, but said he "shot into the ground to scare him." He also said the argument started over the type of music he listened to.

Murillo was taken to York Hospital for treatment of his injury.

A search warrant was executed on Murillo’s apartment, where a Mossberg .22 rifle was located under the bed, police said. Officers also recovered an airsoft pistol, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Outside, police also found 10 spent .22 caliber rounds, as well as two cell phones that were seized.

Police said Murillo is a convicted felon not allowed to possess a firearm because of a prior robbery conviction in New York.

