One person was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in York City, according to York County 911.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Park Street, near Roosevelt Avenue.

Details are limited. York City Police are investigating.

It was the third York City shooting in three days.

Two teenagers were shot around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday at Penn Park and police listed them in stable condition.

No arrests had been made in those shootings as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call police at 717-848-1234 or 717-849-2219.

