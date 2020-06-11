CLOSE York City police investigate shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. York Dispatch

Two teenagers are in stable condition after being shot Wednesday at York City's Penn Park, according to police.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot at the park after they were dispatched to the 100 block of West College Avenue around 6:20 p.m.

He was taken to York Hospital for treatment.

While at the hospital, police said they discovered a second victim, a 17-year-old girl. She had been taken there in a personal vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call York City Police at 717-848-1234 or 717-849-2219.

