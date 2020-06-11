Police: Two teens shot in York City's Penn Park
York City police investigate shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. York Dispatch
Two teenagers are in stable condition after being shot Wednesday at York City's Penn Park, according to police.
Officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot at the park after they were dispatched to the 100 block of West College Avenue around 6:20 p.m.
He was taken to York Hospital for treatment.
More: York City Police on scene of shooting at Penn Park
More: Coroner: Woman found dead at Pinchot Park victim of homicide
More: Coroner identifies woman who died in West Manchester Twp. house fire
While at the hospital, police said they discovered a second victim, a 17-year-old girl. She had been taken there in a personal vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call York City Police at 717-848-1234 or 717-849-2219.
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments