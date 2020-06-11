CLOSE

York City police investigate shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Two teenagers are in stable condition after being shot Wednesday at York City's Penn Park, according to police.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot at the park after they were dispatched to the 100 block of West College Avenue around 6:20 p.m.

He was taken to York Hospital for treatment.

    While at the hospital, police said they discovered a second victim, a 17-year-old girl. She had been taken there in a personal vehicle. 

    The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call York City Police at 717-848-1234 or 717-849-2219.

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

    PHOTOS: Wednesday evening shooting at Penn Park
     Fullscreen

    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. York City Police said there were two victims, a 16 year old male and a 17 year old female. Both are in stable condition at WellSpan York Hospital.
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. York City Police said there were two victims, a 16 year old male and a 17 year old female. Both are in stable condition at WellSpan York Hospital. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Mayor Michael Helfrich looks on as York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Mayor Michael Helfrich looks on as York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Penn Park in York City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen

