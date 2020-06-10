LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A vehicle crashed into a car sales lot Tuesday night in York Township, injuring five people and damaging seven cars, officials said.

The rollover crash occurred in the lot near the entrance to the Queensgate Shopping Center, located on South Queen Street, Goodwill Fire Co. No. 1 said on its Facebook page.

    The crash occured just before 10 p.m., according to York County 911. 

    No injury updates were available Wednesday morning. No other details were provided.

    York Area Regional Police are investigating.

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

