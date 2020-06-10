CLOSE Area artists, organizers and city officials gather for Black Lives Matter protest to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate open communication between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. York Dispatch

A York City teen will likely face a first-degree murder charge after a district judge on Wednesday determined enough evidence exists for the young man to stand trial.

Donovan Lucret, 18, of no fixed address, remains in county prison without bail, charged with the felonies of homicide and carrying a firearm without a license.

He's accused of shooting former friend Shylique Folk, 19, shortly before 6 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 400 block of Smith Street, where Folk lived.

Hearing testimony revealed Folk was under investigation for allegedly being part of an armed home invasion at Lucret's former home, during which Lucret and his mother were assaulted.

After Lucret's preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge James Morgan, senior deputy prosecutor Lewis Reagan told The York Dispatch that at this point, the York County District Attorney's Office is pursuing a first-degree murder case against Lucret.

Morgan set formal county court arraignment for July 6. That's when the prosecution will formally announce what Lucret's general homicide charge will be modified to.

"We look forward to challenging the commonwealth's theory and evidence at trial," defense attorney Korey Leslie said.

York City Detective Andy Baez was the only person to testify at the hearing. He was the lead investigator in the case.

He testified that Folk suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died the next day, about 8:45 p.m. Feb. 18.

'Hunkered down': Baez said a witness in the area spotted Lucret and another man — whose name The York Dispatch is withholding because he so far hasn't been charged — walking in the area of Smith Street when one of the men pulled out a handgun and started shooting down Smith Street.

"He hunkered down with his kids," Baez testified.

After firing a number of times, the men ran eastbound on Jefferson Avenue, then darted down a nearby alley, he said.

Baez testified he pulled video surveillance from the area and was able to watch the men, including watching one of them firing.

"You can see the muzzle flash coming from the gun," he said, adding that seven 9 mm Ruger shell casings were collected from the area.

But the men's faces were unclear in the video.

The next day, Baez got a tip that the shooter lived in or frequented the 600 block of West Princess Street, so the detective viewed video surveillance from the corner store there and matched two men in the store to the two men involved in the shooting, he said, adding that the store video showed their faces.

After distributing photos of the shooter, multiple people contacted police to identify him as Lucret, according to Baez.

"They used to be friends," he said of Folk and Lucret, but had a falling out.

Related home invasion: That's when Baez testified about a home-invasion assault and robbery that happened Oct. 26 at Lucret's former home in the 500 block of Thomas Street.

He said Lucret's mother was in the shower when she was confronted by a gun-wielding man who demanded to know where her son was because he owed them $5,000 and a gun.

Three gunmen held the mother and two others at gunpoint and forced one to call Lucret and lure him home, according to Baez.

Buy Photo Paint marks are seen surrounding a car on Smith Street in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. York City Police said a man was critically wounded when he was shot in the 400 block of Smith Street Monday night. The York County Coroner identified the victim as Shylique Folk, 19, who died from his wounds Tuesday. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Once Lucret came home, "they beat him with everything they could in the kitchen," the detective testified.

"Donovan was pretty bruised up," Baez said.

He said the investigation has identified Folk as being one of the home-invasion attackers. The incident remains under investigation, according to prosecutor Reagan.

Baez said police will be collecting Lucret's DNA to see if it matches any DNA that might be found on the shell casings collected at the shooting scene.

