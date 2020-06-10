Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Paradise Township man is facing multiple felony counts after more than 18,000 photos and 5,800 videos of child pornography were found on a computer in his home, police said.

Troy Bott, 57, is facing 50 felony counts of child porn, one felony count of dissemination of photographs/film of child sex acts and two misdemeanor counts of possession of an instrument of crime. He had not yet been arraigned as of Wednesday afternoon, online court records state.

According to a news release, Northern York County Regional Police said in January they were contacted by detectives from the Adams County District Attorney’s Office regarding child porn being shared from a computer in Paradise Township.

An investigation found the source of child porn was in Bott’s home, police said. Computer-related equipment was seized after a search warrant was executed, and the photos and videos were identified as child porn, police said.

