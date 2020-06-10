CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A woman found dead this week at Gifford Pinchot State Park is the victim of homicide, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

Lauren Gallagher, 37, of Broomall, Delaware County, died of sharp-force trauma to the neck, according to Gay, who has ruled the death a homicide.

"Sharp-force trauma" means wounds inflicted with a knife or other sharp weapon or object.

Trooper Kelly Osborne, a state police spokesperson, did not return messages seeking comment, left on her cellphone Tuesday and Wednesday. State police have not issued a news release on the homicide.

Gay has said the public isn't in danger, but she hasn't said why and has referred questions to state police.

The coroner ruled on the cause and manner of Gallagher's death after the victim's body was autopsied on Wednesday morning at Allentown's Lehigh Valley Hospital.

A second woman found there was injured and taken to a local hospital, Gay has said.

A deputy coroner was called to an area of the park in Warrington Township about 8:30 p.m. Monday after someone found Gallagher and the other woman there, according to a news release from Gay's office.

Gay asks that anyone with information about the Pinchot incident call state police at 717-428-1011.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

