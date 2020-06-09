CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

The York County coroner has ordered an autopsy be performed on the body of a woman found dead in the woods of Gifford Pinchot State Park.

The death is suspicious, Coroner Pam Gay told The York Dispatch, but noted that the public is in no danger.

An autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Allentown's Lehigh Valley Hospital, Gay said.

A deputy coroner was called to the area of the park, off the 800 block of East Camping Area Road in Warrington Township, about 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from Gay's office.

Two females were found there, one reportedly alive, the other dead, according to the coroner's office.

The person who was alive was taken to a local hospital, but her condition is not known by the coroner's office, according to the release.

The dead woman's name will be released after her family has been notified of her death, Gay said. She was pronounced dead at the park at 10:56 p.m.

State police are investigating, and park police were on scene as well, Gay said.

Trooper Kelly Osborne, a state police spokesperson who covers York County, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. State police have not issued a news release about the incident.

Gay asks that anyone with information about the Pinchot incident call state police at 717-428-1011.

